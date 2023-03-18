Gries Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

