Gries Financial LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $9,048,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 129,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of MRK opened at $104.10 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $264.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.