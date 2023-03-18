Gries Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gries Financial LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

