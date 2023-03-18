Gries Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,071 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $274.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.78 and a 200 day moving average of $238.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

