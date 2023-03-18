Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Purchases $61,300.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) SVP Tina R. Schoner acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Greif Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:GEF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
