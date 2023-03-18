Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
GRBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Green Brick Partners Stock Performance
GRBK traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,165. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 7.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
