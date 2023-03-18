Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

GRBK traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,165. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,102 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,785,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 470,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 349,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 182,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.