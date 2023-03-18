Grassi Investment Management Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 2.9 %

CMI opened at $225.21 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.06. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.