Grassi Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 4.6 %

RCL stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.