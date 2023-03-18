Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. 14,490,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,514. The firm has a market cap of $258.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.58. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $61.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GPMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

