Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

