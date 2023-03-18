Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is Sound Income Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,572 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 3.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 1.31% of Golub Capital BDC worth $29,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $50,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.12%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Featured Articles

