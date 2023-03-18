Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. 9,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 20,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.

Goldmoney Company Profile

GoldMoney, Inc engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow (LBTH). The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation.

