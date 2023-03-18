Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Shares Up 1.6%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.45. 2 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.