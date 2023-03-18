Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Gogo Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 963,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,227. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. Gogo has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $23.69.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Gogo
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
