Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 963,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,227. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. Gogo has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

About Gogo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 119,503 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 1,102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 997,281 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Further Reading

