GMS (NYSE:GMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

GMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,218 shares of company stock valued at $736,983 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GMS by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GMS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.