Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $995.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80.
Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 52.42% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.
