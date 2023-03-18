Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AES by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AES by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. UBS Group raised their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,431,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,409. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

