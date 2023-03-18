Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Price Performance

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. 33,987,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

