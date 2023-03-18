Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,072 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,072 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000. Adobe accounts for 1.7% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.14. 6,725,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.18. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

