Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. Novartis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

