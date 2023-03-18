Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Bank of America comprises about 1.3% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Price Performance

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,665,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,705,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

