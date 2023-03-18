Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $78,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.2 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $77.65. 1,713,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

