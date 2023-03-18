Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $4.33 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 257,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.4% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,626,000 after buying an additional 3,774,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,461 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 715,591 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,780,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 419,364 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,760 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.99. 2,212,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,465. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.