Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $144,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,647,000. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 368.7% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 215,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 169,225 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. 10,067,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
