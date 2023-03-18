Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $144,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,647,000. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 368.7% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 215,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 169,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. 10,067,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.