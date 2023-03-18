Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,000 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after buying an additional 726,477 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after buying an additional 279,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,723,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,809,000 after buying an additional 259,942 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $69.99. 14,716,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

