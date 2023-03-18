Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Realty Income by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.7 %

O traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.38. 7,068,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,337. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.