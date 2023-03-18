Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,924,000 after purchasing an additional 194,152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,015,000 after purchasing an additional 259,680 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Evergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,228. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

