Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,392,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

