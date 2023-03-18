GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $93.71 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003461 BTC on exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $93.71 million and $20,612.02 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GICTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00365839 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,322.43 or 0.26590491 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.94308636 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $23,028.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.