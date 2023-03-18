Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
NYSE GTY opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.87.
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
