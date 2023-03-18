Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE GTY opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

About Getty Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Getty Realty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 47.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 25.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 64,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.