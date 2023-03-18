Geron’s (GERN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GERN. Wedbush lifted their price target on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

GERN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.53. 26,320,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,955,273. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $964.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Geron news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at $229,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock worth $3,751,097. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $19,602,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 19,282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,664,000 after buying an additional 4,044,739 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after buying an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth about $4,680,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

