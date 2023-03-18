GeniuX One Day Volume Reaches $32,926.11 (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $118.40 million and approximately $32,926.11 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001558 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.01 or 0.00367880 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,341.40 or 0.26738794 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.
Buying and Selling GeniuX
