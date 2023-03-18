General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

Shares of GE traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.29. 10,188,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,482,878. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3,009.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

