Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GENC stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $14.52. 124,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,659. The company has a market cap of $212.86 million, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 0.49. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $15.30.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

