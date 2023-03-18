Gateway Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $31.79 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.79 million and approximately $103,294.51 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00004308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00366994 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,287.93 or 0.26674403 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.82814612 USD and is down -12.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $51,797.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

