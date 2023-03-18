Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto Stock Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:GLTO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $1.92. 18,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Galecto has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Institutional Trading of Galecto

About Galecto

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galecto stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galecto, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Rating ) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Galecto worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.