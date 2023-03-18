Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.89) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Galapagos Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLPG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,170. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.31. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Further Reading

