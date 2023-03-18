G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CL King downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 1.6 %

GIII traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. 1,429,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,042. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $713.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.