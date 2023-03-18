G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $560.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.88 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

