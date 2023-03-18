Future Health ESG (NASDAQ:FHLT) Shares Set to Split on Monday, March 20th

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, March 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, March 20th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 20th.

Future Health ESG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHLT opened at $9.79 on Friday. Future Health ESG has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHLT. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Future Health ESG in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Future Health ESG by 14.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

