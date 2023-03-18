FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0070

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $76.07 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

