Fundamentun LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $94.72. 10,256,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,957. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

