Fundamentun LLC Sells 852 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.95. 56,442,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,026,489. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

