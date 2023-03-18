Fundamentun LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.14. 1,628,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $111.09.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

