Fundamentun LLC Purchases 384 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,807,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,656,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $109.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

