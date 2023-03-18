Fundamentun LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1,328.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. 3,662,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

