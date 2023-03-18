Fundamentun LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.39. 12,868,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,870. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

