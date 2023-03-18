Fundamentun LLC Buys 1,195 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. 27,210,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,550,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

