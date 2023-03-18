Fundamental Research Analysts Give Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) a C$10.25 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$10.25 price target on Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance
TF opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.04. The company has a market cap of C$656.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.76. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$9.70.
Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 102.99%.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
Further Reading
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.