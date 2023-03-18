Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $238,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

